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What You Need To Know Ahead of The Trade Desk’s Earnings Release

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock

With a market cap of around $8.4 billion, Ventura, California-based The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) is a leading advertising technology company that provides a cloud-based, self-service platform for advertisers and advertising agencies to buy, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across multiple channels.

The adtech company is expected to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts predict TTD to report an EPS of $0.22, up 22.2% from the previous year's $0.18. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in one of the past four quarters while missing on three other occasions. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast the digital-advertising platform operator to post an EPS of $1.17, an increase of 30% from $0.90 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is likely to improve 16.2% annually to $1.36 in FY2027. 

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 TTD stock has dropped 68.2% over the past 52 weeks, significantly lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX19.3% gain and the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLC22% return over the same period. 

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On July 17, shares of Trade Desk fell 3.6% as technology stocks came under pressure from rising macroeconomic uncertainty. Higher oil prices fueled concerns that the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates elevated for longer, weighing on growth-oriented software stocks and prompting investors to reassess valuations and spending on digital advertising and AI-related investments.

Analysts' consensus view on TTD stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating. Out of 37 analysts covering the stock, 11 give a "Strong Buy," two "Moderate Buys," 21 have a "Hold," one suggests a "Moderate Sell," and two give a "Strong Sell" rating.  

The average analyst price target for Trade Desk is $25.60, indicating a potential upside of 37.3% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TTD 18.64 +0.05 +0.27%
Trade Desk Inc
$SPX 7,443.28 -14.41 -0.19%
S&P 500 Index
XLC 110.80 +0.15 +0.14%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

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