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What to Expect From Martin Marietta Materials’ Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Martin Marietta Materials on the screen of an exchange_ Martin Marietta Materials price _By maurice norbert
Martin Marietta Materials on the screen of an exchange_ Martin Marietta Materials price _By maurice norbert

Raleigh, North Carolina-based Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) is one of the largest suppliers of construction aggregates and heavy building materials in the United States. The company has a market cap of $33.8 billion, and it produces and distributes materials used in infrastructure, commercial, residential, and industrial construction projects.

MLM is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, July 30. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $4.62 on a diluted basis, down 14.9% from $5.43 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in two of its last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s earnings per share to be $19.43, up 18.9% from $16.34 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 15.8% year over year to $22.49 in fiscal 2027.

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MLM stock has dipped 2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX18.2% rise and the State Street Basic Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLB10.9% rise during the same time frame.

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On Jul. 8, Martin Marietta Materials shares rose 3.7% as rising oil prices and bond yields fuelled concerns about higher construction costs and weaker demand. Investors worried that elevated energy costs could squeeze margins for building materials producers, while higher borrowing costs may slow infrastructure and construction activity, weighing on future demand for aggregates, cement, and asphalt.

Analysts are moderately bullish on MLM, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, 11 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and ten suggest a “Hold.” MLM’s average analyst price target of $675.64 indicates an upside of 22% from current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,443.28 -14.41 -0.19%
S&P 500 Index
MLM 553.62 -8.97 -1.59%
Martin Marietta Materials
XLB 50.03 -0.50 -0.99%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

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