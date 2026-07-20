Wheat Facing Mixed Action at Midday

The wheat complex is mixed on Monday, with winter wheat facing weakness. Chicago SRW contracts are 4 to 5 cents in the red. KC HRW futures are down 4 to 5 cents. MPLS spring wheat is the stronger point of the complex, up 1 to 2 cents.

USDA’s FGIS tallied wheat export shipments at 231,991 MT (7.8 mbu) during the week ending on July 16. That was up well below the week prior and less than 1/3 of the same week last year. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 1.893 MMT (78.21 mbu), which is now 29.5% below the same period last year.

Weekly Commitment of Traders data indicated managed money in CBT wheat futures and options slashing their net short by 25.527 contracts in the week ending on July 14, taking it to 36,798 contracts. In KC wheat, they added another 5,730 contracts to their net long, now at 17,494 contracts.

Argus estimates the French wheat crop at 30.8 MMT, a 7.6% drop from last year if realized.

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.77 1/4, down 5 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.95, down 4 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat is at $7.27 1/4, down 5 cents,

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat is at $7.42 3/4, down 4 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.93, up 1 1/4 cents,