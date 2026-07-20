What to Expect From Jacobs Solutions' Q3 2026 Earnings Report

Dallas, Texas-based Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) engages in the infrastructure and advanced facilities and consulting businesses in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $15.6 billion and provides consulting, planning, architecture, design, engineering, and infrastructure delivery services, including project, program, and construction management, as well as long-term facility operation.
J is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings on Tuesday, Aug. 4, after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.84 on a diluted basis, up 13.6% from $1.62 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.
For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $7.23, up 18.1% from $6.12 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 14.5% year over year (YoY) to $8.28 in fiscal 2027.
J stock has declined 6.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 18.4% rise and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 18.2% rise during the same time frame.
On May 5, J stock rose 4.4% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $3.7 billion, surpassing the Street’s forecasts. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.75, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s estimates.
Analysts are somewhat bullish on J, with the stock currently rated “Moderate Buy” overall. Among the 15 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend a “Strong Buy,” two recommend a “Moderate Buy,” and five recommend a “Hold.” J’s average analyst price target is $157.07, indicating an upside of 21.3% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.