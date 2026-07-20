What to Expect From Jacobs Solutions' Q3 2026 Earnings Report

Dallas, Texas-based Jacobs Solutions Inc. ( J ) engages in the infrastructure and advanced facilities and consulting businesses in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $15.6 billion and provides consulting, planning, architecture, design, engineering, and infrastructure delivery services, including project, program, and construction management, as well as long-term facility operation.

J is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings on Tuesday, Aug. 4, after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.84 on a diluted basis, up 13.6% from $1.62 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $7.23, up 18.1% from $6.12 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 14.5% year over year (YoY) to $8.28 in fiscal 2027.

J stock has declined 6.5% over the past 52 weeks , lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 18.4% rise and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 18.2% rise during the same time frame.

On May 5, J stock rose 4.4% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $3.7 billion, surpassing the Street’s forecasts. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.75, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s estimates.