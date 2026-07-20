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Expeditors International's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Expeditors Canada Inc head office By JHVEPhoto
Expeditors Canada Inc head office By JHVEPhoto

Bellevue, Washington-based Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) provides logistics services in the Americas and internationally. The company has a market cap of $23.9 billion and offers air freight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding, and ocean freight services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, order management, and more. 

EXPD is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Tuesday, Aug. 4, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.64 on a diluted basis, up 22.4% from $1.34 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $6.71, up 12.8% from $5.95 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 2.1% year over year (YoY) to $6.85 in fiscal 2027.  

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EXPD stock has grown 60.5% over the past 52 weeks, rallying the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX18.4% rise and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI18.2% rise during the same time frame.     

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On May 5, EXPD stock rose 9.6% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $2.8 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.71, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts.         

Analysts are skeptical about EXPD, with the stock having a “Hold” rating overall. Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, four recommend a “Strong Buy,” eight suggest a “Hold,”  and five recommend a “Strong Sell.” EXPD’s average analyst price target is $162, which is below the current price levels. However, its Street-high price target of $202 indicates a 10.5% upside from current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 180.50 +1.09 +0.61%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,457.69 -76.08 -1.01%
S&P 500 Index
EXPD 184.09 +1.29 +0.71%
Expeditors Intl

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