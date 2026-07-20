Expeditors International's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Bellevue, Washington-based Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. ( EXPD ) provides logistics services in the Americas and internationally. The company has a market cap of $23.9 billion and offers air freight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding, and ocean freight services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, order management, and more.

EXPD is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Tuesday, Aug. 4, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.64 on a diluted basis, up 22.4% from $1.34 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $6.71, up 12.8% from $5.95 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 2.1% year over year (YoY) to $6.85 in fiscal 2027.

EXPD stock has grown 60.5% over the past 52 weeks , rallying the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 18.4% rise and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 18.2% rise during the same time frame.

On May 5, EXPD stock rose 9.6% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $2.8 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.71, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts.