What to Expect From Booking Holdings’ Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) is the world's leading online travel services provider, operating a portfolio of travel brands across more than 220 countries and territories. Headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company simplifies global travel through technology, driving innovation, collaboration, and customer-focused solutions while supporting millions of travel experiences worldwide. It currently has a market capitalization of about $140.8 billion.

BKNG is set to report its Q2 earnings on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, after the market closes. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to report a diluted EPS of $2.46, up 10.8% from $2.22 in the year-ago quarter. BKNG has exceeded Wall Street's EPS estimates in all of the past four trailing quarters, which is impressive.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $10.45, up 14.6% from $9.12 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is projected to increase another 18% year over year to $12.33 in fiscal 2027.

BKNG stock has plunged 20.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 18.4%, and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY), which climbed 4.8% during the same period.

On Jul. 8, Booking Holdings shares fell 4.6% after President Trump declared the Iran ceasefire "over" and threatened fresh strikes, sending oil prices higher and weighing on travel stocks. Investors worried that rising fuel costs, geopolitical uncertainty, and potential travel disruptions could reduce booking demand and pressure the online travel sector.

However, analysts remain moderately bullish on BKNG, with the stock earning a consensus "Strong Buy" rating. Among the 38 analysts covering the stock, 26 recommend a "Strong Buy," 10 rate it "Hold," and two recommend a "Strong Sell." The average price target of $221.98 implies a potential 22.2% upside from the current share price.