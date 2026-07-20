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Fidelity National’s Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) By JHVEPhoto
Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) By JHVEPhoto

Jacksonville, Florida-based Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) is a global financial technology company that provides software, payment processing, and banking solutions to financial institutions, businesses, and capital markets participants. Valued at a market cap of $21.7 billion, its offerings help banks, merchants, and enterprises manage core banking operations, digital payments, card issuing and processing, fraud prevention, treasury management, and investment processing.

FIS is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.47 on a diluted basis, up 8.1% from $1.36 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $6.28, up 9.2% from $5.75 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 9.4% year over year to $6.87 in fiscal 2027.

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FIS stock has declined 48.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX18.4% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK34.5% rise during the same time frame.

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On Jul. 16, FIS shares popped 3.7% after the company expanded its partnership with Anthropic by deploying the Mythos 5 AI model through Project Glasswing to strengthen the security of its payment and core banking software. The AI-powered initiative enhances FIS' cybersecurity capabilities and reinforces its commitment to protecting critical financial infrastructure.

Analysts are moderately bullish about FIS, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 28 analysts covering the stock, 12 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” 12 suggest a “Hold,” and one gives a “Strong Buy.” FIS’ average analyst price target is $55.25, indicating an upside of 31.8% from the current levels


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
FIS 41.80 -0.11 -0.26%
Fidelity National Information Services
$SPX 7,457.69 -76.08 -1.01%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 177.47 +1.88 +1.07%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

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