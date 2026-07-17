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Wheat Rallying Through Friday’s Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Wheat field under cloudy blue sky by Beth MacDonald via Unsplash
Wheat field under cloudy blue sky by Beth MacDonald via Unsplash

The wheat complex is reverting from Thursday weaker trade to post midday gains across the complex. Chicago SRW contracts are up 6 to 7 cents in most contracts. KC HRW futures are rallying 13 to 14 cents across most contracts. MPLS spring wheat is joining in on the strength, up 6 to 8 cents in the front months.

Continued buying from the escalating Black Sea conflict is supportive after strikes have move towards the ports and vessels on the water.

The weekly USDA Export Sales report from Thursday shows 2026/27 wheat sales now at 2.057 MMT as of July 9, which was 10% of the USDA export projection and ahead of the 9% average pace over the last 5 years.

The France AgriMer estimates French wheat crop at 65% good/excellent, steady from the previous week. Harvest was taken to 92% complete as of July 13. 

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.81, up 6 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.98, up 7 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $7.29 3/4, up 13 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $7.44 1/4, up 13 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.91 1/4, up 6 cents,

Dec 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $7.16 1/2, up 8 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEZ26 743-0 +11-6 +1.61%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEU26 729-0 +12-4 +1.74%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWU26 6.9275 +0.0750 +1.09%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWU26 680-4 +5-6 +0.85%
Wheat
ZWZ26 697-2 +6-2 +0.90%
Wheat

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