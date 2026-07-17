DoorDash Earnings Preview: What to Expect

San Francisco, California-based DoorDash, Inc. ( DASH ) operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $81.2 billion , the company operates DoorDash Marketplace, Wolt Marketplace, and Deliveroo Marketplace, which provide services including customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

DASH is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Wednesday, Aug. 5 , after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.50 on a diluted basis, down 23.1% from $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in two of its last four quarters, while missing on two occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $2.40, up 12.7% from $2.13 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 82.9% year over year (YoY) to $4.39 in fiscal 2027.

DASH’s stock has declined 21.1% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20.3% rise and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) 5.9% return during the same time frame.

On May 6, DASH stock rose 1.1% following the release of its mixed Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 33.1% from the prior year’s quarter to $4 billion and missed the Street’s estimates. However, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.42, beating Wall Street’s forecasts.