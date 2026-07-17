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DoorDash Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Chef decorating dish in hotel restaurant kitchen by TravelMedia via Adobe Stock
Chef decorating dish in hotel restaurant kitchen by TravelMedia via Adobe Stock

San Francisco, California-based DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $81.2 billion, the company operates DoorDash Marketplace, Wolt Marketplace, and Deliveroo Marketplace, which provide services including customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

DASH is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Wednesday, Aug. 5, after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.50 on a diluted basis, down 23.1% from $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in two of its last four quarters, while missing on two occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $2.40, up 12.7% from $2.13 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 82.9% year over year (YoY) to $4.39 in fiscal 2027.          

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DASH’s stock has declined 21.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.3% rise and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY5.9% return during the same time frame.           

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On May 6, DASH stock rose 1.1% following the release of its mixed Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 33.1% from the prior year’s quarter to $4 billion and missed the Street’s estimates. However, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.42, beating Wall Street’s forecasts. 

Analysts are highly optimistic about DASH, with the stock having a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 40 analysts covering the stock, 29 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and nine suggest a “Hold.” DASH’s average analyst price target is $246.87, indicating an upside of 34% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 116.33 -1.01 -0.86%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,493.69 -40.08 -0.53%
S&P 500 Index
DASH 184.02 -2.34 -1.26%
Doordash Cl A

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