American International's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

With a market cap of $41.4 billion , American International Group, Inc. ( AIG ) is a global insurance provider offering a wide range of products and services to commercial, institutional, and individual customers across North America and international markets. Its offerings span property and casualty insurance, liability coverage, personal insurance, and specialized risk solutions, along with mortgage and other loan services.

The New York-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, Aug. 6. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast AIG to report an adjusted EPS of $1.93 , a rise of 6.6% from $1.81 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect American International to post an adjusted EPS of $8, up 12.8% from $7.09 in fiscal 2025 .

AIG stock has declined 3.7% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 20.3% gain and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLF ) 9.1% return over the same period.

Shares of American International rose 5.3% following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 30, driven by a strong earnings beat, with adjusted EPS of $2.11 and adjusted pretax income of $1.5 billion, alongside underwriting income more than tripling to $774 million. Investors were encouraged by robust growth and profitability, including 18% year-over-year growth in General Insurance net premiums written and improved combined ratios.

Sentiment was further boosted by shareholder returns and outlook, including an 11% dividend hike to $0.50, $760 million in capital returned, and guidance for low to mid-teens premium growth in 2026.