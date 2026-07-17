Soybeans Posting Modest Friday AM Strength

Soybeans are showing 2 to 3 cent action so far on Friday. Futures were weaker on Thursday, with contracts down 6 to 7 ¼ cents on the day. Preliminary open interest was up 14,419 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down a penny at $11.55. Soymeal futures were $2.00 to $4.00 higher at midday, while Soy Oil futures were 29 to 49 points lower.

Export Sales data from Thursday showed 188,274 MT of old crop soybean sales in the week of July 9. That was a 3 week high but down 30.74% from the same week in 2025. China was the buyer of 133,900 MT with 51,100 MT sold to Egypt. New crop business came in at 1.77 MMT for that week. That was a MY high and takes the total for the new crop business to 4.598 MMT. China was the buyer of 1.056 MMT, with 624,600 MT sold to unknown destinations.

Soybean meal export sales hit 228,235 MT in the reporting week, with 177,043 MT for the current marketing year, within estimates of 150,000 MT to 650,000 MT. Bean oil bookings were net negative 122 MT, vs. estimates ranging from net cancellations of 10,000 MT to net sales of 16,000 MT.

Aug 26 Soybeans closed at $11.95, down 7 1/4 cents, currently up 2 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $11.55 1/1, down 1 cents,

Sep 26 Soybeans closed at $11.85 1/4, down 7 cents, currently up 2 1/2 cents

Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $11.95, down 6 3/4 cents, currently up 2 1/4 cents

New Crop Cash was $11.34 1/1, down 3 cents,