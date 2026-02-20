Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Rally Leading the Grain Bull’s Charge on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Golden wheat field on a sunny day by IakovKalinin via iStock
Golden wheat field on a sunny day by IakovKalinin via iStock

The wheat complex is in rally mode so far on Friday. Chicago SRW futures are posting 13 to 14 cent gains at the midday portion of the session. KC HRW futures are 12 to 13 1/4 cents higher on Friday. MPLS spring wheat is 7 to 8 cents in the green at midday

Export sales data from this morning showed 287,974 MT of wheat sold in the week of 2/12, on the lower end of the 250,000 MT and 600,000 MT range of estimates. That was down 40.99% from last week and a 45.94% drop from the same week last year.

A majority of the US HRW area is expected to be drier in the next week, with a longer term 90 day CPC outlook from NOAA released on Thursday showing warmer temps in the southern and dryness through May.

French soft wheat ratings are pegged at 88% good/excellent according to FranceAgriMer, down 3 points from last week.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.73, up 13 1/2 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.80 3/4, up 14 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.78, up 12 1/2 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.90, up 13 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.90, up 7 1/2 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.02, up 7 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 585-2 +8-4 +1.47%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 572-2s +6-6 +1.19%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.8700 +0.0450 +0.77%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 573-4s +14-0 +2.50%
Wheat
ZWK26 580-2s +13-4 +2.38%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
As Microsoft Extends 20% OpenAI Deal, Is the Bull Case for MSFT Stronger Here?
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 2
Micron Stock: With Valuation Still Attractive, MU Could Reach $500 by 2026
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Slip Before the Open on U.S.-Iran Fears, Economic Data and Walmart Earnings on Tap
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 4
Is It Too Early To Freak Out About Nvidia Earnings? No, And Here’s Why.
Tesla Inc tesla by- Iv-olga via Shutterstock 5
The Shocking, Futuristic Reason Why Elon Musk Is Stopping Production of 2 Tesla Models
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot