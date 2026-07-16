Eli Lilly Is Buying AtaiBeckley in $2.8 Billion Deal. What It Means for LLY Stock

Eli Lilly & Co_ by Tada Images via Shutterstock

Eli Lilly (LLY) shares are inching higher on Thursday morning after the pharmaceutical behemoth announced a definitive agreement to acquire AtaiBeckley (ATAI) for $2.8 billion in cash.

The deal, which could be worth up to $3.8 billion including performance milestones, represents LLY’s first major move into a brand-new therapeutic market – psychedelic medicine.

Eli Lilly stock has been a lucrative investment in recent months, currently up some 40% versus its April low.

What the AtaiBeckley Deal Means for Eli Lilly Stock

Under the terms of the agreement, Eli Lilly will pay $6.75 per share in cash to acquire AtaiBeckley, representing about a 25% premium on its previous close.

And shareholders may also receive an additional $1 billion through contingent value rights (CVRs) worth up to $2.50 per share if regulatory and developmental milestones are met.

The centerpiece of the buyout is BPL-003, an intranasal formulation of 5-MeO-DMT tailored for treatment-resistant depression.

Having recently entered pivotal late-stage clinical trials, BPL-003 is bullish for LLY stock because it equips the company with a highly advanced, fast-acting neuroplastogen candidate.

Does the Announcement Warrant Buying LLY Shares?

The AtaiBeckley transaction is largely positive for Eli Lilly shares also because it diversifies the drugmaker’s pipeline away from its growing reliance on blockbuster weight-loss and diabetes pills.

While Mounjaro and Zepbound continue to drive massive earnings, entering the emerging mental health sector positions LLY to challenge rivals like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in neuropsychiatry.

Crucially, BPL-003 boasts a notable clinical advantage: it delivers rapid antidepressant effects with patients usually ready for discharge in just two hours.

This short, clinic-friendly treatment window makes it far more scalable and commercially viable than traditional psychedelic therapies, promising to boost Lilly’s long-term top-line growth.

A small 0.59% dividend yield makes Eli Lilly even more attractive as a long-term holding in 2026.

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Eli Lilly & Co

Investors should also note that Wall Street firms remain bullish on LLY shares for the next 12 months.