Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Essex Property Trust Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Essex Property Trust, Inc_ website on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Essex Property Trust, Inc_ website on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $16.4 billion, Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) is a fully integrated REIT focused on acquiring, developing, redeveloping, and managing multifamily residential properties across select West Coast markets. The company holds ownership interests in 257 apartment communities totaling over 62,000 homes, with an additional property currently under active development.

Shares of the San Mateo, California-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. ESS stock has decreased 12.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 12.6%. Moreover, shares of the company are down 2% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s marginal gain.

Focusing more closely, shares of the REIT have lagged behind the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE1.9% return over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Essex Property Trust reported Q4 2025 results on Feb. 4 and issued 2026 guidance calling for 2.4% same-property revenue growth, driven by 2.5% blended lease rate growth, 85 basis points of earn-in from 2025, and expense growth slowing to 3%, the lowest level in several years. The outlook was further supported by expectations for cap rate compression in Northern California, where Essex has been the largest investor over the past two years amid a 20% projected decline in new housing supply. However, the stock fell marginally the next day.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Essex Property Trust’s core FFO to grow marginally year-over-year to $15.99 per share. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.  

Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on four “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” 18 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 11, UBS analyst Michael Goldsmith maintained a “Hold” rating on Essex Property Trust with a price target of $274.

The mean price target of $279.96 represents a premium of 10% to ESS’s current levels. The Street-high price target of $300 implies a potential upside of 17.9% from the current price.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ESS 254.66 +0.23 +0.09%
Essex Property Trust
$SPX 6,885.93 +24.04 +0.35%
S&P 500 Index
XLRE 43.44 +0.24 +0.56%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
As Microsoft Extends 20% OpenAI Deal, Is the Bull Case for MSFT Stronger Here?
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 2
Micron Stock: With Valuation Still Attractive, MU Could Reach $500 by 2026
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Slip Before the Open on U.S.-Iran Fears, Economic Data and Walmart Earnings on Tap
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 4
Is It Too Early To Freak Out About Nvidia Earnings? No, And Here’s Why.
Tesla Inc tesla by- Iv-olga via Shutterstock 5
The Shocking, Futuristic Reason Why Elon Musk Is Stopping Production of 2 Tesla Models
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot