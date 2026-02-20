M&T Bank Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Buffalo, New York-based M&T Bank Corporation ( MTB ) is a bank holding company that provides a wide range of financial services. Valued at a market cap of $35.2 billion , the company offers commercial banking, retail banking, business lending, mortgages, wealth management, and investment services to individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.

This bank holding company has outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of MTB have soared 15% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 11.7% . Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 13.7%, compared to SPX’s marginal rise.

Zooming in further, MTB has also outpaced the State Street SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF ( KRE ), which gained 12.3% over the past 52 weeks and 9.2% on a YTD basis.

On Jan. 16, shares of MTB closed down marginally after reporting its Q4 results. The company’s net interest income increased nearly 3% year-over-year to $1.8 billion, while its net interest margin improved to 3.7% from 3.6% reported in the year-ago quarter. Adding to the positives, its total nonperforming assets dropped 25.4% from the same period last year to $1.3 billion, indicating a healthier loan portfolio.

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect MTB’s EPS to grow 9.1% year over year to $18.77. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It topped the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion.

Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a " Moderate Buy ,” which is based on seven “Strong Buy,” one "Moderate Buy,” 14 "Hold,” and one "Strong Sell” rating.

The configuration is notably less bullish than two months ago, with 11 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating.

On Feb. 9, JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM ) analyst Andrew Dietrich maintained a “ Neutral " rating on MTB and raised its price target to $244.50, indicating a 7.2% potential upside from the current levels.

The mean price target of $233.02 suggests a 2.2% potential upside from the current levels, while its Street-high price target of $255 suggests an 11.8% potential upside from the current levels.