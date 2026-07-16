What to Expect From Public Service Enterprise’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Founded in 1903 and headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated ( PEG ) has grown into one of the country's leading energy companies. Its regulated utility business delivers electricity and natural gas to customers, while its portfolio also includes one of the nation's largest carbon-free nuclear generation fleets.

Backed by a market cap of approximately $40.1 billion , the company is also strengthening its footprint through grid modernization projects, solar energy investments, and energy efficiency programs.

The spotlight now shifts to Public Service Enterprise's second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings, where investors will gauge whether the company can extend its streak of solid execution.

Wall Street expects diluted EPS of $0.83 , representing a 7.8% increase from $0.77 reported in the same quarter last year. The forecast carries extra weight because PSEG has outperformed analysts' earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, making another beat a possibility worth watching.

Confidence in the company's outlook extends well beyond the upcoming report. Analysts project fiscal year 2026 diluted EPS of $4.37, which marks year-over-year growth of 7.9%. They expect that momentum to carry into fiscal year 2027, with diluted EPS forecasted to reach $4.69, reflecting a 7.3% increase from the previous year.

Even with those healthy earnings expectations, PEG stock has struggled to keep pace with the broader market. Over the past 52 weeks, the shares slipped 2.4% , while the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) rallied 21.3% . The gap has become even more pronounced in 2026. PEG stock has posted a slight year-to-date (YTD) decline, whereas the benchmark index advanced 10.6%.

The comparison looks no kinder within the utilities space. PSEG's shares have trailed the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLU ) across both periods. The ETF generated a 10.3% return over the past 52 weeks and gained 5.9% YTD, leaving PSEG playing catch-up.

The softer share price performance came into focus after the company's latest quarterly update. Public Service Enterprise shares edged marginally lower on Tuesday, May 5, as investors weighed stronger earnings against mounting costs and weaker operating trends across parts of the business.

Q1 FY2026 net income climbed to $741 million , while adjusted operating earnings increased to $778 million. Higher operation and maintenance expenses, rising depreciation, and larger interest costs tied to ongoing infrastructure investments tempered the market's enthusiasm.

Investors also kept a close eye on the PSEG Power segment, where lower generation volumes and the absence of zero-emission certificates offset part of the benefit from higher realized power prices and lower operating costs. That combination took some of the wind out of an otherwise encouraging quarter.

Even with those near-term pressures, Public Service Enterprise has earned steady support from Wall Street. PEG stock carries an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 23 analysts covering the name, nine recommend "Strong Buy," while 14 maintain "Hold" ratings.