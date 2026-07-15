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Here's What to Expect From Eaton Corporation's Next Earnings Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Abstract close up electronic circuit board mainboard by pinglabel via Adobe Stock
Abstract close up electronic circuit board mainboard by pinglabel via Adobe Stock

Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) operates in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company has a market cap of $12.4 billion and operates in two segments: Connected Frontline and Asset Visibility and Automation. It designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, plastic cards, and more. 

ZBRA is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Tuesday, Aug. 4, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $3.49 on a diluted basis, up 12.9% from $3.09 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $15.20, up 19.5% from $12.72 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 12% year over year (YoY) to $17.03 in fiscal 2027.

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ZBRA stock has declined 19.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.3% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK43.5% rise during the same time frame.            

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On May 12, ZBRA stock rose 11.4% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.5 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $4.75, also topping Wall Street’s forecasts. The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $18.30 to $18.70 per share. 

Analysts are somewhat bullish about ZBRA, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, 11 recommend a “Strong Buy,” one suggests a “Moderate Buy,”  and five recommend a “Hold.” ZBRA’s average analyst price target of $332.88 offers a 28.3% upside potential. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,558.87 +15.28 +0.20%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 180.63 -2.99 -1.63%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
ZBRA 258.72 -1.39 -0.53%
Zebra Technologies

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