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Marriott International Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Marriott International, Inc_ sign by- Iryna Tolmachova via iStock
Marriott International, Inc_ sign by- Iryna Tolmachova via iStock

With a market cap of $95.8 billion, Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) is one of the world's leading hospitality companies, operating a diverse portfolio of luxury, premium, select, midscale, extended stay, and all-inclusive brands. As of March 31, 2026, the company manages, franchises, and licenses more than 9,900 properties across 146 countries and territories, supported by its award-winning Marriott Bonvoy® travel platform.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Marriott  to report an adjusted EPS of $3.03, up 14.3% from $2.65 in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the hotel company to report an adjusted EPS of $11.64, an increase of 16.2% from $10.02 in fiscal 2025.

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MAR stock has soared 28.4% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.3% gain and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLY6.4% return over the period. 

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Marriott International shares rose 1.3% on May 6 after the company raised its 2026 revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth forecast to 2% - 3%, reflecting confidence in sustained U.S. travel demand, continued strength in international tourism supported by the FIFA World Cup, and resilient bookings across both luxury and budget properties. The company also reported better-than-expected Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.72, with strong performance in U.S. and Canada luxury hotels and a rebound in its budget segment. 

Analysts' consensus view on MAR stock is cautiously optimistic, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 25 analysts covering the stock, nine recommend "Strong Buy," two suggest "Moderate Buy," 13 indicate “Hold,” and one has a "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target is $387.79, indicating a potential upside of 5.4% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 117.58 +1.68 +1.45%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,557.37 +13.78 +0.18%
S&P 500 Index
MAR 369.46 +6.27 +1.73%
Marriot Int Cl A

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