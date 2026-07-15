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Here's What to Expect From Molson Coors Beverage's Next Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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The Molson Coors logo By oasisamuel
The Molson Coors logo By oasisamuel

Golden, Colorado-based Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands. Valued at $7.5 billion by market cap, TAP produces many beloved and iconic beer brands including Coors Light, Miller Lite, Madri, Staropramen, Miller High Life and Keystone, and more. The brewing giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, Aug. 6.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect TAP to report a profit of $1.52 per share on a diluted basis, down 25.9% from $2.05 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

For the full year, analysts expect TAP to report EPS of $4.80, down 11.4% from $5.42 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 4.2% year over year to $5 in fiscal 2027. 

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TAP stock has notably underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.3% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 21.5% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP3.1% returns over the same time frame.

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On Apr. 30, TAP shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.62 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.36. The company’s revenue was $2.4 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $2.3 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on TAP stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, four advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 12 give a “Hold,” one advocates a “Moderate Sell,” and two recommend a “Strong Sell.” TAP’s average analyst price target is $45.38, indicating a potential upside of 16.8% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TAP 39.17 +0.31 +0.80%
Molson Coors Brewing
$SPX 7,543.59 +28.25 +0.38%
S&P 500 Index
XLP 83.43 +0.01 +0.01%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

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