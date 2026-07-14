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Corning Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Corning Incorporated on screen in front of website By Timon
Corning Incorporated on screen in front of website By Timon

Corning, New York-based Corning Incorporated (GLW) operates in optical communications, display, specialty materials, automotive, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $157.6 billion, the company’s offerings include optical fibers and cables, cable assemblies, fiber optic hardware and connectors, optical components and couplers, closures, network interface devices, and other accessories for the telecommunications industry.

GLW is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Tuesday, July 28, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.76 on a diluted basis, up 26.7% from $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.  

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $3.19, up 26.6% from $2.52 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 32.3% year over year (YoY) to $4.22 in fiscal 2027.  

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GLW stock has surged 257.1% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.1% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK43.1% rise during the same time frame.    

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On Mar. 02, GLW shares rose nearly 5% following the launch of its Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 3, its latest product in the company’s highly acclaimed Gorilla® Glass lineup. The company claimed it was the toughest and most durable Gorilla Glass Ceramic ever made, signaling a key product innovation that will soon be used in many consumer electronics. Investor confidence was boosted post-announcement, as the launch of a company’s flagship product is expected to expand its portfolio and drive higher sales.

Analysts are somewhat bullish about GLW, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 14 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend a “Strong Buy,” and six recommend a “Hold.” GLW’s average analyst price target of $217.43 offers a 15.7% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GLW 189.45 +6.34 +3.46%
Corning Inc
$SPX 7,529.09 +13.75 +0.18%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 183.28 +2.00 +1.10%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

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