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What to Expect From Stanley Black & Decker's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Stanley Black And Decker Builders Merchant logo sign By Jevanto Protography
Stanley Black And Decker Builders Merchant logo sign By Jevanto Protography

New Britain, Connecticut-based Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $13.5 billion, the company reports its operations under two business segments - Industrial and Tools & Storage and offers professional-grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, among other products.

SWK is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Wednesday, July 29, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.20 on a diluted basis, up 11.1% from $1.08 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.   

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $5.35, up 14.6% from $4.67 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 14% year over year (YoY) to $6.10 in fiscal 2027.       

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SWK stock has grown 23.2% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.1% rise and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI20.7% rise during the same time frame.             

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On Apr. 30, SWK rose 3% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $3.9 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.80, also topping Wall Street’s forecasts. Stanley Black & Decker expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.90 to $5.70 per share. 

Analysts are somewhat bullish on SWK, with the stock currently rated “Moderate Buy” overall. Among the 16 analysts covering the stock, five recommend a “Strong Buy,” and 11 recommend a “Hold.” SWK’s average analyst price target is $91.42, indicating an upside of 4.8% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 181.40 +1.03 +0.57%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
SWK 87.65 +1.12 +1.29%
Stanley Black & Decker
$SPX 7,528.41 +13.07 +0.17%
S&P 500 Index
HII 284.41 -0.45 -0.16%
Huntington Ingalls Industries

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