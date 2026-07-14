What to Expect From Stanley Black & Decker's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

New Britain, Connecticut-based Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. ( SWK ) provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $13.5 billion , the company reports its operations under two business segments - Industrial and Tools & Storage and offers professional-grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, among other products.

SWK is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Wednesday, July 29, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.20 on a diluted basis, up 11.1% from $1.08 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $5.35, up 14.6% from $4.67 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 14% year over year (YoY) to $6.10 in fiscal 2027.

SWK stock has grown 23.2% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20.1% rise and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 20.7% rise during the same time frame.

On Apr. 30, SWK rose 3% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $3.9 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.80, also topping Wall Street’s forecasts. Stanley Black & Decker expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.90 to $5.70 per share.