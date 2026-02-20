Barchart.com
Wheat Mixed on Friday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes.
Farmer holds tablet using online data management by artiemedvedev via iStock
Wheat is mixed to start Friday morning trade, with Chicago leading the way higher. The wheat complex was in rally mode across all three markets on Thursday. Chicago SRW futures closed 12 to 15 cents higher on the day to lead the bull’s charge. Open interest was up 1,934 contracts. KC HRW futures were up 14 to 15 cents at the close. OI rose 2,708 contracts on Thursday. MPLS spring wheat was 8 to 10 cents in the green at the close.

Export sales data set for Friday morning is expected to show between 250,000 MT and 600,000 MT of old crop wheat sales in the week of 2/12.

Monthly International Grains Council data showed wheat stocks down 1 MMT from last month to 282 MMT, which is still 19 MMT above a year ago. 

French soft wheat ratings are pegged at 88% good/excellent according to FranceAgriMer, down 3 points from last week.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.59 1/2, up 12 1/2 cents, currently up 4 ½ cents

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.66 3/4, up 14 1/4 cents, currently up 3 ¼ cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.65 1/2, up 14 1/2 cents, currently up 3/4 cent

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.76 3/4, up 15 cents, currently up 1 ½ cents

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.83 1/2, up 8 1/2 cents, currently down ½ cent

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.95 1/2, up 9 1/2 cents, currently down ½ cent


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 578-2 +1-4 +0.26%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 566-6 +1-2 +0.22%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.8200 -0.0050 -0.09%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 564-0 +4-4 +0.80%
Wheat
ZWK26 570-0 +3-2 +0.57%
Wheat

Reserve Your Spot