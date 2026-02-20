Barchart.com
Soybeans Slipping on Friday AM Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Young soybean crop with female farmer by fotokostic via iStock
Soybeans are down fractionally to 2 cents so far on Friday morning. Futures saw 6 to 8 cent gains across most contracts at Thursday’s close. Some new crop contracts were up 2 to 3 cents. Open interest was suggesting new buying, up 8,413 contracts on Thursday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 7 1/2 cents at $10.76 1/2. Soymeal futures were up 30 to 80 cents in the front months, with Soy Oil futures 112 to 121 points higher. 

We are closing in on the final week for the crop insurance spring base price discovery, with the average November soybean close during February at $11.03 so far. This is up 49 cents from last year.

Analysts are looking for USDA to report between 375,000 MT and 1.2 MMT of soybean sales in the week ending on February 12 in today’s Export Sales report. Meal is seen at 220,000-450,000 MT, with bean oil net reductions of 10,000 to sales of 16,000 MT. 

International Grains Council data showed world soybean stocks up 2 MMT to 79 MMT, as consumption was down 1 MMT, with production up 1 MMT.

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.41, up 7 1/2 cents, currently down ½ cent

Nearby Cash  was $10.76 1/2, up 7 1/2 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.56, up 7 cents, currently down 1 cent

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.68, up 6 1/2 cents, currently down 1 ½ cent


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.7552 -0.0002 unch
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLK26 59.55 -0.54 -0.90%
Soybean Oil
ZMK26 312.1 +3.2 +1.04%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1141-0 unch unch
Soybean
ZSK26 1155-6 -0-2 -0.02%
Soybean

