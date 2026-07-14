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Here's What to Expect From Pfizer's Next Earnings Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pfizer Inc_ logo sign-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Pfizer Inc_ logo sign-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

New York-based Pfizer Inc. (PFE) discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $139.5 billion, the company operates in three segments: Biopharma, PC1, and Pfizer Ignite. PFE is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Tuesday, Aug. 4, before the market opens. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.68 on a diluted basis, down 12.8% from $0.78 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in all of its last four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $2.96, down 8.1% from $3.22 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to fall by roughly 3.4% year over year (YoY) to $2.86 in fiscal 2027.   

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PFE stock has declined 4.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.1% rise and the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV19.4% rise during the same time frame.  

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On May 5, PFE stock rose marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $14.5 billion and surpassed the Street’s forecasts. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.75, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s estimates. Pfizer expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.80 to $3 per share, with revenue in the range of $59.5 billion to $62.5 billion. 

Analysts are moderately optimistic about PFE, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 28 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” 17 recommend a “Hold,” and two recommend a “Strong Sell.” PFE’s average analyst price target is $28.80, indicating an 18.4% upside from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 158.31 -3.10 -1.92%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,528.02 +12.68 +0.17%
S&P 500 Index
PFE 24.18 -0.30 -1.23%
Pfizer Inc

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