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What to Expect From CBRE Group's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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CBRE headquarters in Silicon Valley; By Sundry Photography
CBRE headquarters in Silicon Valley; By Sundry Photography

Dallas, Texas-based CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company. Valued at $40.4 billion by market cap, the company offers property management, valuation, real estate investment, and advisory services. CBRE operates offices, data centers, multi-family, hotels, gaming, and retail sectors. The world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Wednesday, Jul. 29.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CBRE to report a profit of $1.50 per share on a diluted basis, up 26.1% from $1.19 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect CBRE to report EPS of $7.71, up 20.9% from $6.38 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 13.4% year over year to $8.74 in fiscal 2027. 

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CBRE stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 1.8% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE7.5% gains over the same time frame.

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CBRE lagged as investors grew cautious not just on CRE, rates, and the economy, but also on AI disruption. Concerns that automation could hit higher-margin areas like appraisals and research gained traction and sparked a sell-off. At the same time, the stock sold off despite record revenue and healthy earnings, so perception has been outweighing fundamentals for now.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CBRE stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 13 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and one gives a “Hold.” CBRE’s average analyst price target is $177.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.5% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,527.67 +12.33 +0.16%
S&P 500 Index
CBRE 135.85 -2.18 -1.58%
CBRE Group
XLRE 44.47 -0.23 -0.51%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

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