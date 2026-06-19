Is CBRE Group Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) has grown into the world’s largest commercial real estate services company. The firm operates across advisory services, building operations, project management, and real estate investments, helping businesses, property owners, and investors navigate everything from leasing and sales to facilities management and capital markets. With operations spanning more than 100 countries and a workforce of over 155,000 people, CBRE has built a global platform aimed at helping clients unlock the value of their real estate assets and adapt to a rapidly changing market.

Today, CBRE carries a market capitalization of roughly $38.3 billion, firmly placing it in the “large-cap” league. Over the years, the company kept its nose to the grindstone, expanding across the globe, adding new services, and becoming a go-to advisor for many of the world’s biggest companies. By keeping its eggs in multiple baskets and building a strong presence throughout commercial real estate, CBRE has steadily climbed the ladder and earned its place among the heavy hitters of the Fortune 500 and S&P 500.

CBRE has hit a rough patch lately. After touching a 52-week high of $174.27 on Feb. 10, the stock has given back some ground and now sits about 24.5% below that peak. Over the past three months, shares have slipped 1.8%, lagging the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI), which rose 12% during the same time frame.

Looking further out, CBRE is down 1.4% over the past year and off 18.2% in 2026, trailing the broader DOWI by a wide margin. DOWI is up 22.3% over the past 52 weeks and surged 7.3% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Technical indicators also suggest the bears have had the upper hand, with CBRE stock trading below its 200-day moving average since February and its 50-day moving average since May. For now, CBRE appears to be stuck in the mud, waiting for a stronger catalyst to turn the tide.

Investors have been treading carefully around CBRE, and it is not just because of worries about commercial real estate, high interest rates, or a slowing economy. A new concern has entered the picture – artificial intelligence. Many on Wall Street fear that AI and automation could eventually disrupt some of CBRE’s higher-margin, labor-intensive businesses, such as property appraisals and research. That narrative gained traction earlier this year and triggered a wave of selling, squeezing the stock’s valuation. Ironically, the sell-off came even as CBRE continued to post record revenue and healthy core earnings. For now, perception has been outweighing performance.

Even with the recent rough patch, CBRE has held up far better than some of its peers, like CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP). Its shares have tumbled 62.2% over the past year and are down 55.2% in 2026, making CBRE the clear winner in that matchup.

Many on Wall Street believe the company still has plenty going for it. CBRE’s massive global footprint, growing stream of recurring revenue, exposure to fast-growing areas like data centers and digital infrastructure, and strong cash generation give it several irons in the fire. A healthy balance sheet and ongoing share buybacks only add to the appeal. That helps explain why Wall Street remains firmly in its corner. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 13 analysts covering it.

Meanwhile, the mean price target of $180.82 points to 37.5% upside potential, while the most bullish target of $200 implies that CBRE stock has the potential to rise as much as 52%.