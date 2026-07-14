Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Arch Capital Group’s Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is a global financial services company providing insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance. With a market capitalization of approximately $35.3 billion, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company operates through more than 60 offices worldwide, delivering speciality risk solutions using disciplined underwriting, strong capital, and expertise to serve businesses, homeowners, and institutions.

ACGL is set to report its Q2 earnings on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, after the market closes. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to report diluted EPS of $2.45, down 5% from $2.58 in the year-ago quarter. ACGL has exceeded Wall Street's EPS estimates in each of the last four quarters, which is impressive.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $9.35, down 5% from $9.84 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is projected to rebound in FY 2026, increasing 6.3% year over year to $9.94.

ACGL stock has gained 17.3% over the past 52 weeks, slightly underperforming the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 20.1%, while outperforming the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which gained 7.5% over the same period.

On June 16, Arch Capital Group shares rose 1.2% after the company announced the pricing of cash tender offers to repurchase up to $417.9 million of certain subsidiary debt securities. The financing condition had been satisfied, and the company completed the early settlement on June 18, 2026, as part of its broader capital management strategy. The debt buyback is intended to optimize its balance sheet, enhance financial flexibility, and efficiently manage its outstanding debt obligations.

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about ACGL, with the stock carrying a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating. Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, 10 recommend a "Strong Buy," one rates it a "Moderate Buy," 10 suggest a "Hold," and two recommend a "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target of $109.17 implies a 5.9% upside from the current share price.