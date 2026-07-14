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Leidos Holdings’ Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock

Reston, Virginia-based Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) is a technology and defense company. With a market capitalization of approximately $13.5 billion, the company provides digital, cybersecurity, AI, health, intelligence, and engineering solutions to government and commercial customers and also develops mission-critical technologies supporting national security, defense, infrastructure, healthcare, and energy resilience across more than 150 countries.

LDOS is set to report its Q2 earnings on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, before the market opens. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to report diluted EPS of $2.91, down 9.4% from $3.21 in the year-ago quarter. However, LDOS has exceeded Wall Street's EPS estimates in each of the last four quarters, which is impressive.

Moreover, for fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $12.27, reflecting a 2.3% increase from $11.99 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is projected to increase another 5.3% year over year to $12.92 in fiscal 2027.

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LDOS stock has plunged 34.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 20.1%, and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which gained 41.7% over the same period.

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On June 25, Leidos partnered with The Modern Data Company to strengthen its AI and data modernization capabilities for federal agencies. The collaboration aims to help federal agencies securely connect and manage data across cloud and on-premises systems without replacing existing infrastructure, enabling faster insights, stronger data governance, and improved AI and analytics capabilities. Investors welcomed the news and pushed its shares up 1.8% in the following trading session. 

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about LDOS, with the stock carrying a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating. Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, seven recommend a "Strong Buy," one rates it a "Moderate Buy," and 10 suggest a "Hold." Meanwhile, the average analyst price target of $161.41 implies a 51.4% upside from the current share price.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,528.02 +12.68 +0.17%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 183.34 +2.06 +1.14%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
LDOS 106.05 -0.53 -0.50%
Leidos Holdings Inc

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