Expand Energy’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Texas-based Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) is the largest independent natural gas producer in the United States, focused on the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Valued at $23.8 billion by market cap, the company operates a high-quality portfolio of shale assets, with a strong presence in major U.S. gas basins such as the Haynesville and Marcellus, positioning it as a leveraged participant in North American natural gas markets.

The independent natural gas production company is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect EXE to report a profit of $1.10 per share on a diluted basis, flat from the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For FY2026, analysts expect EXE to report EPS of $8.40, up 37.7% from $6.10 in fiscal 2025.

EXE shares have decreased 17.5% over the past year, notably underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.1% gains and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLE) 27.3% rise over the same time frame.

On June 30, Expand Energy shares climbed 4.6% after natural gas prices surged to a 20-week high, improving revenue expectations for producers. The stock also benefited from favorable analyst ratings citing its attractive valuation and strong free cash flow potential, and recent insider purchases by the CEO and CFO further boosted investor confidence.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on EXE stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 18 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and six give a “Hold.” EXE’s average analyst price target is $127.67, indicating an ambitious potential upside of 46.6% from the current levels.