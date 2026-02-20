Barchart.com
Zebra Technologies Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

Zebra Technologies Corp_ logo on building-by Michael Vi via Shutterstock
Zebra Technologies Corp_ logo on building-by Michael Vi via Shutterstock

Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry. Valued at $12.7 billion by market cap, the company offers mobile computers, printers, barcode scanners, RFID, locating systems hardware, software, interactive kiosks, printing supplies, and accessories.

Shares of this leading digital solutions provider have underperformed the broader market over the past year. ZBRA has declined 22.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 11.7%. However, in 2026, ZBRA stock is up 3.7%, surpassing the SPX’s marginal rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, ZBRA’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 15.8% over the past year. However, the stock’s returns on a YTD basis outshines the ETF’s 2.6% lossesover the same time frame. 

On Feb. 12, ZBRA shares closed up by 8.6% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $4.33 did not meet Wall Street expectations of $4.34. The company’s revenue was $1.48 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $1.46 billion. The company expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $17.70 to $18.30.

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect ZBRA’s EPS to grow 18.3% to $15.05 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 17 analysts covering ZBRA stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and six “Holds.”

This configuration is less bearish than two months ago, with one analyst recommending a “Strong Sell.”

On Feb. 13, Joseph C Giordano from TD Cowen maintained a “Buy” rating on ZBRA with a price target of $400, implying a potential upside of 58.9% from current levels.

The mean price target of $348.50 represents a 38.4% premium to ZBRA’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $421 suggests a notable upside potential of 67.2%.


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,861.89 -19.42 -0.28%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 140.21 -0.70 -0.50%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
ZBRA 251.74 -0.78 -0.31%
Zebra Technologies

