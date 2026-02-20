Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Williams-Sonoma Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Buy Sell cards by Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash
Buy Sell cards by Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM), headquartered in San Francisco, California, operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. With a market cap of $25.5 billion, the company retails cooking and serving equipment, home furnishings, and home accessories through retail stores, mail order catalogs, and e-commerce. 

Shares of this multi-channel specialty retailer have underperformed the broader market over the past year. WSM has declined 1.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 11.7%. However, in 2026, WSM’s stock rose 18.1%, surpassing the SPX’s marginal rise on a YTD basis. 

Looking closer, WSM’s outperformance is apparent compared to the Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 11.9% over the past year. Moreover, the stock’s gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 12.7% losses over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 19, 2025, WSM shares closed down more than 3% after reporting its Q3 results. Its EPS of $1.96 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.87. The company’s revenue was $1.88 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $1.85 billion.

For fiscal 2025, ended in January, analysts expect WSM’s EPS to decline 1% to $8.70 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 20 analysts covering WSM stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on six “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and 13 “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

The configuration has been consistent over the past three months. 

On Jan. 29, Zelman upgraded WSM to a “Neutral” rating with a $205 price target.

While WSM currently trades above its mean price target of $210, the Street-high price target of $250 suggests an upside potential of 18.6%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
WSM 210.82 -3.14 -1.47%
Williams-Sonoma
$SPX 6,861.89 -19.42 -0.28%
S&P 500 Index
IBUY 64.97 -0.03 -0.05%
Amplify Online Retail ETF

Most Popular News

A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 1
Has Palantir Bottomed? Probably, Based on Huge, Unusual Put Options Activity in PLTR
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 2
SoftBank Just Sold $3.6 Billion Worth of Nvidia Stock. Should You Ditch NVDA Too?
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Climb as AI Jitters Ease, FOMC Minutes and U.S. Economic Data in Focus
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 4
Micron Stock: With Valuation Still Attractive, MU Could Reach $500 by 2026
Apple products arranged on desk by tashka2000 via iStock 5
Ignore the Panic and Keep Buying Apple Stock, According to Wedbush
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot