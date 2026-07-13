Waters Corporation's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Milford, Massachusetts-based Waters Corporation (WAT) provides analytical workflow solutions. With a market cap of $37 billion, the company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans. The global analytical instrumentation leader is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect WAT to report a profit of $3.01 per share on a diluted basis, up 2% from $2.95 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect WAT to report EPS of $14.51, up 10.5% from $13.13 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 14% year over year to $16.54 in fiscal 2027.

WAT stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 6.7% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 18% returns over the same time frame.

WAT underperformed on weak China demand, soft biopharma and industrial spending, BD integration concerns, and downbeat guidance that clouded the near-term life sciences recovery.

On May 5, WAT shares surged 13.5% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.70 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.31. The company’s revenue was $1.3 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $1.2 billion. WAT expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $14.40 to $14.60, and revenue ranging from $6.4 billion to $6.5 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on WAT stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 13 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and nine give a “Hold.” WAT’s average analyst price target is $408.69, indicating a potential upside of 8.6% from the current levels.