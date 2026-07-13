Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Waters Corporation's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock

Milford, Massachusetts-based Waters Corporation (WAT) provides analytical workflow solutions. With a market cap of $37 billion, the company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans. The global analytical instrumentation leader is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect WAT to report a profit of $3.01 per share on a diluted basis, up 2% from $2.95 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect WAT to report EPS of $14.51, up 10.5% from $13.13 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 14% year over year to $16.54 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com

WAT stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 6.7% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV18% returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

WAT underperformed on weak China demand, soft biopharma and industrial spending, BD integration concerns, and downbeat guidance that clouded the near-term life sciences recovery. 

On May 5, WAT shares surged 13.5% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.70 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.31. The company’s revenue was $1.3 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $1.2 billion. WAT expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $14.40 to $14.60, and revenue ranging from $6.4 billion to $6.5 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on WAT stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 13 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and nine give a “Hold.” WAT’s average analyst price target is $408.69, indicating a potential upside of 8.6% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 161.27 +0.43 +0.27%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,548.20 -27.19 -0.36%
S&P 500 Index
WAT 375.27 -1.16 -0.31%
Waters Corp

Most Popular News

Kevin O'Leary pictured with Barbara Corcoran and Lori Greiner_ Image by Kathy Hutchins via Shutterstock_ 1
‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary ‘Can’t Stand It’ When Young People Spend $28 on Lunch But Only Make $70k — ‘I Mean, That’s Just Stupid’
Wooden blocks with the word IPO and virtual stock graph_ Image by fadfebrian via Shutterstock_ 2
SK Hynix Debuts on the Nasdaq Today. Waiting to Buy SKHY Stock May Be the Better Bet.
2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock 3
Apple vs. Nvidia: One Is Growing 10x Faster and Trades Cheaper. The Better AI Dividend Stock Is Clear.
Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer of SpaceX, CEO of Tesla by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 4
6% APY, Unlimited 3% Cash Back and Free ATM Withdrawals: Everything You Need to Know About Elon Musk's 'Bank Killer' X Money App
A photo of CEO Jensen Huang in front of the Nvidia logo by FotoField via Shutterstock 5
Taiwan Just Waved a Red Flag for Nvidia Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.