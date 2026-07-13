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IDEXX Laboratories Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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IDEXX sign at their offices in Silicon Valley_ By Sundry Photography
IDEXX sign at their offices in Silicon Valley_ By Sundry Photography

Westbrook, Maine-based IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the companion animal veterinary, livestock, poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. Valued at $44.6 billion by market cap, the company also operates an international network of veterinary reference laboratories. The global leader in pet healthcare innovation is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect IDXX to report a profit of $3.95 per share on a diluted basis, up 8.8% from $3.63 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect IDXX to report EPS of $14.68, up 12.2% from $13.08 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 12.6% year over year to $16.53 in fiscal 2027. 

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IDXX stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 4.2% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV18% returns over the same time frame.

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IDXX underperformed as investors were worried about slowing companion animal growth and weaker demand following the pandemic boom. At the same time, FX headwinds and uneven international demand added pressure to revenue.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on IDXX stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 15 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and six give a “Hold.” IDXX’s average analyst price target is $720.86, indicating a potential upside of 27.9% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 161.36 +0.52 +0.32%
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$SPX 7,549.19 -26.20 -0.35%
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IDXX 563.95 +0.38 +0.07%
Idexx Laboratories

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