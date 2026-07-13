Diamondback Energy's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG), headquartered in Midland, Texas, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. With a market cap of $51.6 billion, the company acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The leading independent oil and gas company is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Monday, Aug. 3.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect FANG to report a profit of $6.03 per share on a diluted basis, up 125.8% from $2.67 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect FANG to report EPS of $19.25, up 44% from $13.37 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to decline 10.3% year over year to $17.27 in fiscal 2027.

FANG stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 28.2% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLE) 24.2% gains over the same time frame.

FANG outperformed as strong oil production drove the quarter. Additionally, operational gains from better well completions, field automation, and merger synergies helped boost volumes and cut downtime, while disciplined capital spending and a flexible activity plan let the company respond to higher oil prices. Management is prioritizing debt reduction, shareholder returns, and faster Permian and Barnett development, with added rigs and crews to capture improving economics.

On May 4, FANG shares closed up by 2.9% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $4.23 beat Wall Street expectations of $3.55. The company’s revenue was $4.2 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $3.8 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on FANG stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 30 analysts covering the stock, 23 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and four give a “Hold.” FANG’s average analyst price target is $229.14, indicating a potential upside of 24.9% from the current levels.