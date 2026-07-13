What You Need To Know Ahead of Visa’s Earnings Release

Visa Inc. (V) is a global digital payments network headquartered in San Francisco, California. With a market capitalization of approximately $626 billion, Visa facilitates secure electronic payments, money transfers, and payment services while providing fraud prevention, data analytics, and innovative payment technologies to support global commerce and financial inclusion.

V is set to report its Q3 earnings on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, after the market closes. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to report diluted EPS of $3.22, up 8.1% from $2.98 in the year-ago quarter. V has exceeded Wall Street's EPS estimates in each of the last four quarters, which is impressive.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $13.10, reflecting a 14.2% increase from $11.47 in fiscal 2025. V's EPS is projected to increase another 13.2% year over year to $14.83 in fiscal 2027.

V stock has declined 1.9% over the past 52 weeks, significantly underperforming both the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 20.6%, and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which gained 5.7% over the same period.

On June 25, Visa launched Visa Destinations, a mobile-first travel platform available exclusively to Visa cardholders, marking its expansion beyond digital payments into travel discovery and experiences. The platform offers curated city guides, recommendations, and travel experiences tailored to users' interests, allowing Visa to capitalize on the growing experience-driven travel market while creating new opportunities for issuer and merchant partners. Investors welcomed the initiative, sending Visa shares up 1.7% in the following trading session.

Analysts remain bullish on V, with the stock carrying a consensus "Strong Buy" rating. Among the 39 analysts covering the stock, 31 recommend a "Strong Buy," four rate it a "Moderate Buy," and four suggest a "Hold." The average analyst price target of $401.87 implies a potential upside of 15.2% from the current share price.