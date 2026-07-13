Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What You Need To Know Ahead of Visa’s Earnings Release

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Visa Inc gold card-by hatchpong via iStock
Visa Inc gold card-by hatchpong via iStock

Visa Inc. (V) is a global digital payments network headquartered in San Francisco, California. With a market capitalization of approximately $626 billion, Visa facilitates secure electronic payments, money transfers, and payment services while providing fraud prevention, data analytics, and innovative payment technologies to support global commerce and financial inclusion.

V is set to report its Q3 earnings on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, after the market closes. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to report diluted EPS of $3.22, up 8.1% from $2.98 in the year-ago quarter. V has exceeded Wall Street's EPS estimates in each of the last four quarters, which is impressive.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $13.10, reflecting a 14.2% increase from $11.47 in fiscal 2025. V's EPS is projected to increase another 13.2% year over year to $14.83 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

V stock has declined 1.9% over the past 52 weeks, significantly underperforming both the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 20.6%, and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which gained 5.7% over the same period.

www.barchart.com 

On June 25, Visa launched Visa Destinations, a mobile-first travel platform available exclusively to Visa cardholders, marking its expansion beyond digital payments into travel discovery and experiences. The platform offers curated city guides, recommendations, and travel experiences tailored to users' interests, allowing Visa to capitalize on the growing experience-driven travel market while creating new opportunities for issuer and merchant partners. Investors welcomed the initiative, sending Visa shares up 1.7% in the following trading session.

Analysts remain bullish on V, with the stock carrying a consensus "Strong Buy" rating. Among the 39 analysts covering the stock, 31 recommend a "Strong Buy," four rate it a "Moderate Buy," and four suggest a "Hold." The average analyst price target of $401.87 implies a potential upside of 15.2% from the current share price.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 55.90 +0.19 +0.34%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
V 354.72 +5.75 +1.65%
Visa Inc
$SPX 7,547.32 -28.07 -0.37%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Kevin O'Leary pictured with Barbara Corcoran and Lori Greiner_ Image by Kathy Hutchins via Shutterstock_ 1
‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary ‘Can’t Stand It’ When Young People Spend $28 on Lunch But Only Make $70k — ‘I Mean, That’s Just Stupid’
Wooden blocks with the word IPO and virtual stock graph_ Image by fadfebrian via Shutterstock_ 2
SK Hynix Debuts on the Nasdaq Today. Waiting to Buy SKHY Stock May Be the Better Bet.
2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock 3
Apple vs. Nvidia: One Is Growing 10x Faster and Trades Cheaper. The Better AI Dividend Stock Is Clear.
Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer of SpaceX, CEO of Tesla by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 4
6% APY, Unlimited 3% Cash Back and Free ATM Withdrawals: Everything You Need to Know About Elon Musk's 'Bank Killer' X Money App
A photo of CEO Jensen Huang in front of the Nvidia logo by FotoField via Shutterstock 5
Taiwan Just Waved a Red Flag for Nvidia Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.