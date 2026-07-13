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Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Tyson Foods’ Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Fresh salmon by Caroline Attwood via Unsplash
Fresh salmon by Caroline Attwood via Unsplash

Valued at $20.4 billion by market cap, Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) is one of the world's largest food companies and a leading producer of protein products. The Springdale, Arkansas-based company processes and markets chicken, beef, pork, and prepared foods through well-known brands such as Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, and Ball Park. 

The protein powerhouse is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Monday, August 3. Ahead of the event, analysts expect TSN to report a profit of $1.01 per share on a diluted basis, up 11% from $0.91 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the current year, analysts expect TSN to report EPS of $4.09, a marginal drop from $4.12 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 13.7% year over year to $4.65 in fiscal 2027.

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TSN shares have posted 5.8% gains over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.6% gains but have surpassed the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP3.7% returns over the same time frame.

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On June 22, Tyson Foods expanded its Tyson Chicken Cups lineup with three new flavors - Garlic & Herb, BBQ, and Harissa, to capitalize on growing demand for convenient, high-protein snacks. The product, which was named Product of the Year in the Protein Snack category, targets younger consumers with flavor profiles aligned with evolving tastes. Investors responded positively, sending TSN shares up 3.4% in the following trading session.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on TSN stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 11 analysts covering the stock, four advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and seven give a “Hold.” TSN’s average analyst price target is $70.60, indicating a potential upside of 22.1% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,575.39 +31.75 +0.42%
S&P 500 Index
XLP 84.12 +0.92 +1.11%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR
TSN 57.83 +0.12 +0.21%
Tyson Foods

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