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Norwegian Cruise Line's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd ship by- Tatiana Dyuvbanova via iStock
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd ship by- Tatiana Dyuvbanova via iStock

Miami, Florida-based Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) operates as a cruise company in North America and internationally. The company has a market capitalization of $9.1 billion and offers its products and services under the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands.

NCLH is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.34 on a diluted basis, down 24.4% from $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in all of its last four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $1.51, down 21.4% from $1.92 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 19.9% year over year (YoY) to $1.81 in fiscal 2027.         

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NCLH’s stock has declined 10% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.4% rise and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY6.7% return during the same time frame.            

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On July 9, NCLH stock closed up more than 6% as WTI crude oil prices fell more than 1%. WTI crude oil prices decreased on speculation that the tit-for-tat attacks between the US and Iran will not escalate any further. Despite initially moving higher amid the United States-Iran kerfuffle, prices fell as the trading session closed. Airlines and cruise companies are the biggest beneficiaries of falling oil prices, as this directly decreases their operating costs. 

Analysts are moderately optimistic about NCLH, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 27 analysts covering the stock, 12 are recommending a “Strong Buy,”and 15 suggest a “Hold.” NCLH’s average analyst price target is $21.38, indicating an upside of 8.2% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 117.43 +0.58 +0.50%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
NCLH 19.75 -0.01 -0.05%
Norwegian Cruise Ord
$SPX 7,549.90 +6.26 +0.08%
S&P 500 Index

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