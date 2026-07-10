The Southern Company’s Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Atlanta, Georgia-based The Southern Company (SO) is a leading energy provider that delivers clean, safe, reliable, and affordable energy to homes and businesses. With a market capitalization of approximately $108.6 billion, the company invests in infrastructure, nuclear energy, renewable energy, electric transportation, and smart technologies to meet growing demand and build a more sustainable energy future.

SO is set to report its Q2 earnings on Thursday, July 30, 2026, before the market opens. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to post a diluted EPS of $1, up 9.9% from $0.91 in the year-ago quarter. SO has exceeded Wall Street's EPS estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing estimates in the remaining quarter.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect SO to report EPS of $4.57, reflecting a 6.3% increase from $4.30 in fiscal 2025. Likewise, its EPS is projected to increase another 7.7% year over year to $4.92 in fiscal 2027.

SO stock has gained 3.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 20.4%, and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU), which gained 10.2% over the same period.

On June 15, Georgia Power, the largest electric utility subsidiary of Southern Company, announced that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) approved a 20-year license renewal for the Edwin I. Hatch Nuclear Plant, extending operations of Unit 1 through 2054 and Unit 2 through 2058. The plant is operated by Southern Nuclear, another Southern Company subsidiary, on behalf of its co-owners. The approval supports up to 80 years of safe operation, strengthens Southern Company's long-term clean energy portfolio, and enhances the visibility of stable, carbon-free power generation as electricity demand continues to grow.

Analysts remain bullish on SO, with the stock holding a "Moderate Buy" consensus rating. Of the 25 analysts covering the stock, six rate it a "Strong Buy," one rates it a "Moderate Buy," 17 recommend a "Hold," and one suggests a "Strong Sell." Moreover, the average analyst price target of $102.22 implies a potential 7.4% upside from the current price.