Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

The Southern Company’s Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock

Atlanta, Georgia-based The Southern Company (SO) is a leading energy provider that delivers clean, safe, reliable, and affordable energy to homes and businesses. With a market capitalization of approximately $108.6 billion, the company invests in infrastructure, nuclear energy, renewable energy, electric transportation, and smart technologies to meet growing demand and build a more sustainable energy future.

SO is set to report its Q2 earnings on Thursday, July 30, 2026, before the market opens. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to post a diluted EPS of $1, up 9.9% from $0.91 in the year-ago quarter. SO has exceeded Wall Street's EPS estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing estimates in the remaining quarter.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect SO to report EPS of $4.57, reflecting a 6.3% increase from $4.30 in fiscal 2025. Likewise, its EPS is projected to increase another 7.7% year over year to $4.92 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

SO stock has gained 3.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 20.4%, and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU), which gained 10.2% over the same period.

www.barchart.com 

On June 15, Georgia Power, the largest electric utility subsidiary of Southern Company, announced that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) approved a 20-year license renewal for the Edwin I. Hatch Nuclear Plant, extending operations of Unit 1 through 2054 and Unit 2 through 2058. The plant is operated by Southern Nuclear, another Southern Company subsidiary, on behalf of its co-owners. The approval supports up to 80 years of safe operation, strengthens Southern Company's long-term clean energy portfolio, and enhances the visibility of stable, carbon-free power generation as electricity demand continues to grow.

Analysts remain bullish on SO, with the stock holding a "Moderate Buy" consensus rating. Of the 25 analysts covering the stock, six rate it a "Strong Buy," one rates it a "Moderate Buy," 17 recommend a "Hold," and one suggests a "Strong Sell." Moreover, the average analyst price target of $102.22 implies a potential 7.4% upside from the current price.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 45.24 +0.11 +0.24%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,545.53 +1.89 +0.03%
S&P 500 Index
SO 95.35 +0.18 +0.19%
Southern Company

Most Popular News

A corporate sign for SK Hynix by Tada Images via Adobe Stock 1
SK Hynix Stock Debuts for U.S. Investors Tomorrow. The DRAM ETF Could Be the Biggest Loser.
Server racks by dotshock via Shutterstock 2
SMCI Stock Likely to Reverse from Oversold Levels as DCBBS Gains Growth Traction
Netflix open on tablet by rswebsols via Pixabay 3
3 Options Strategies for Netflix Earnings Next Week
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 4
Occidental Petroleum Stock’s Unusual Options Activity Signals Bullish Bets Amid Oil Rally
Nasdaq Times Square by Lucky Photographer via iStock 5
Nasdaq Futures Climb as Chipmakers Provide a Boost, Middle East Developments in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.