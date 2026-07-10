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What You Need To Know Ahead of Equity Residential’s Earnings Release

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Equity Residential on screen in front of logo By Timon
Equity Residential on screen in front of logo By Timon

With a market capitalization of $25.5 billion, Equity Residential (EQR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused solely on residential living. The company, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, acquires, develops, and manages apartment communities in and around major urban centers. 

The leading REIT is expected to announce its fiscal 2026 Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 22, after the market closes. Ahead of this event, analysts project the REIT to report an FFO of $1.01 per share, up 2% from the year-ago quarter. The company has beaten or met Wall Street's FFO estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect EQR to report an FFO of $4.09 per share, up 2.5% from $3.99 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, FFO is expected to increase 3.7% year over year to $4.24 per share in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of EQR have gained 2.3% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 20.4% rise and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE6.8% return over the same period.

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On June 18, Equity Residential announced that its board declared a second-quarter common dividend of $0.7025 per share, payable on July 10, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 29, 2026. The company also declared a quarterly preferred dividend of $1.03625 per Series K Preferred Share, payable on June 30, 2026, reaffirming its commitment to returning capital to shareholders through consistent dividend payments.

Analysts' consensus view on Equity Residential’s stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 21 analysts covering the stock, seven recommend "Strong Buy," and 14 indicate a “Hold” rating. The average analyst price target for EQR is $71.31, indicating a 4.7% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,543.64 +60.93 +0.81%
S&P 500 Index
EQR 68.09 -0.22 -0.32%
Equity Residential
XLRE 44.23 +0.08 +0.18%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

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