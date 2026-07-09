Huntington Ingalls' Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Newport News, Virginia-based Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. ( HII ) designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. Valued at a market cap of $11.4 billion , the company operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies, and designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters, for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard.

HII is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $3.82 on a diluted basis, down 1% from $3.86 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $17.32, up 12.5% from $15.39 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 15.6% year over year (YoY) to $20.02 in fiscal 2027.

HII stock has grown 15% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20.2% rise and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 21.2% rise during the same time frame.

On May 6, HII stock declined 2% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $3.1 billion, surpassing Wall Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $3.79, also exceeding the Street’s forecasts.