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Huntington Ingalls' Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Missile boat during naval exercises warship by TRAVELARIUM via Adobe Stock
Missile boat during naval exercises warship by TRAVELARIUM via Adobe Stock

Newport News, Virginia-based Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. Valued at a market cap of $11.4 billion, the company operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies, and designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters, for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. 

HII is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $3.82 on a diluted basis, down 1% from $3.86 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.  

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $17.32, up 12.5% from $15.39 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 15.6% year over year (YoY) to $20.02 in fiscal 2027.            

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HII stock has grown 15% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.2% rise and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI21.2% rise during the same time frame.           

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On May 6, HII stock declined 2% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $3.1 billion, surpassing Wall Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $3.79, also exceeding the Street’s forecasts.  

Analysts are somewhat bullish on HII, with the stock currently rated “Moderate Buy” overall. Among the 13 analysts covering the stock, five recommend a “Strong Buy,” and eight recommend a “Hold.” HII’s average analyst price target is $359.17, indicating an upside of 26.1% from the current levels.  


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 181.92 +1.50 +0.83%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,505.20 +22.49 +0.30%
S&P 500 Index
HII 285.63 -3.84 -1.33%
Huntington Ingalls Industries

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