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Apple's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Apple logo - by Pexels via Pixabay
Apple logo - by Pexels via Pixabay

Cupertino, California-based Apple Inc. (AAPL) manufactures and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company has a market cap of $4.6 trillion and offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; wearables; home; and accessories, including AirPods, Apple Vision Pro, Apple TV, Apple Watch, and more.

AAPL is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings on Thursday, July 30, after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.88 on a diluted basis, up 19.8% from $1.57 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $8.74, up 17.2% from $7.46 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 9.5% year over year (YoY) to $9.57 in fiscal 2027.

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AAPL stock has surged 49.2% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.2% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK41.6% rise during the same time frame.

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On May 1, AAPL stock rose 3.2% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter totaled $111.2 billion, surpassing Street estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.01, also beating Wall Street’s forecasts. The company expects 14% and 17% year-on-year revenue growth for the June quarter, coming in above analysts’ estimates.

Analysts are moderately bullish about AAPL, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 42 analysts covering the stock, 23 recommend a “Strong Buy,” 3 recommend a “Moderate Buy,” 15 recommend a “Hold,” and 1 recommends a “Strong Buy.” AAPL’s average analyst price target of $314.94 offers a marginal upside potential.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AAPL 308.43 -4.96 -1.58%
Apple Inc
$SPX 7,482.71 -21.14 -0.28%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 184.20 +2.80 +1.54%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

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