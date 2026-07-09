Quanta Services' Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Houston, Texas-based Quanta Services, Inc. ( PWR ) offers infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, power generation, load center, manufacturing, communications, pipeline, and energy industries. Valued at a market cap of $100 billion , the company designs, procures, constructs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, substation facilities and more.

PWR is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $3.03 on a diluted basis, up 34.7% from $2.25 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $12.78, up 30.4% from $9.80 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 18.7% year over year (YoY) to $15.17 in fiscal 2027.

PWR stock has grown 76.5% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20.2% rise and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 21.2% rise during the same time frame.

On Apr. 30, PWR stock rose 15.8% following the release of its better-than-expected Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the period amounted to $7.9 billion, surpassing Wall Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.68, beating the Street’s forecasts. Quanta expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.55 to $14.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $34.7 billion to $35.2 billion.