Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Mastercard’s Report

Valued at a market cap of $459.3 billion, Mastercard Incorporated (MA) is one of the world's leading payment technology companies. The New York-based company operates a global electronic payments network that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories.

The payment giant is scheduled to announce its fiscal 2026 Q2 earnings on Thursday, July 30, before the market opens. Ahead of this event, analysts expect this financial company to report a profit of $4.75 per share, up 14.5% from $4.15 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect MA to report a profit of $19.61 per share, up 15.3% from $17.01 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 15.7% year over year to $22.68 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of MA have declined 7.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 20.2% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 5.3% uptick over the same time period.

Mastercard shares popped 2.2% on June 16 after the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.87 per share, underscoring its strong cash generation and commitment to returning capital to shareholders. The dividend will be paid on August 7, 2026, to shareholders of record as of July 9, 2026, reflecting management's confidence in the company's financial strength and long-term growth prospects.

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about MA’s stock, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Among 39 analysts covering the stock, 31 recommend "Strong Buy," four indicate "Moderate Buy,” and four suggest "Hold.” The mean price target for MA is $639.76, indicating a 23.1% potential upside from the current levels.