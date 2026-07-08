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Soybeans Posting Mixed Action on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Soybeans emerging in the spring by jcesar2015 via Pixabay
Soybeans emerging in the spring by jcesar2015 via Pixabay

Soybeans are mixed at midday with old crop and new crop spreading at midday, as front months are up 1 to 5 ½ cents and new crop contracts down 3 to 5 cents. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 1 3/4 cents at $11.48 1/2. Soymeal futures are $4.20 to $5.60 lower across most contracts, with Soy Oil futures 210 to 264 points higher as crude oil is up $4.09.

USDA reported a private export sale of 472,000 MT of soybeans to China this morning, with 136,000 MT for 2025/26 and 336,000 MT for 2026/27.

Export Sales data will be out on Thursday, with analysts surveyed by Reuters looking for between 50,000 and 500,000 MT of 2025/26 soybean sales in the week of July 2. Sales for 2026/27 are estimated in a range of 150,000 to 500,000 MT. Soy meal sales are seen at 250,000 to 600,000 MT in total, with bean oil seen between net reductions of 5,000 MT and sales of 10,000 MT.

The next 7 days via NOAA’s QPF shows 1 to 2 inches on a line mainly south of I-80 covering most of MO, IN, OJ and the southern half of IL. Parts of eastern NE and western IA, as well as central WI are seen with up to an inch. 

Monthly export data from Census showed 2.57 MMT (94.42 mbu) of soybeans shipped in May, which was 72.46% above last year but down 14.35% from last year. That was the second largest May on record. Soybean meal exports were a record at 1.572 MMT in May, slightly below April but 19.47% above 2025.

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $12.02 1/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $11.48 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  are at $11.95 1/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.94 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $11.30 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.4700 +0.0108 +0.09%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ26 69.48 +2.21 +3.29%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ26 311.3 -5.2 -1.64%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 11.2829 -0.0449 -0.40%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1193-0 -4-6 -0.40%
Soybean
ZSN26 1202-2 +5-4 +0.46%
Soybean
ZSQ26 1194-4 +0-6 +0.06%
Soybean

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