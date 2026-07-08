Here's What to Expect From Entergy’s Next Earnings Report

Louisiana-based Entergy Corporation (ETR) is an integrated electric utility that generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to more than 3 million customers across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. The company focuses on delivering reliable and affordable power while continuing to modernize its energy infrastructure to meet evolving customer demand. To support long-term growth, Entergy is investing in a more resilient and lower-emission power system, expanding its portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, and renewable energy assets.

Beyond its core utility operations, the company contributes more than $100 million annually in economic benefits to the communities it serves through philanthropic initiatives, employee volunteer programs, and community advocacy efforts. Currently valued at a market capitalization of about $53.74 billion, the utility company plans to lift the curtain on its fiscal 2026 second-quarter earnings report on Wednesday, July 29.

Heading into its upcoming earnings report, Wall Street expects Entergy to deliver another quarter of steady growth, with earnings projected to rise 2.9% year over year to $1.08 per share. The company has built a fairly consistent earnings track record, either meeting or exceeding analysts' expectations in three of the past four quarters, with just one earnings miss during that period.

Looking beyond the upcoming results, analysts remain optimistic about the company's earnings trajectory. Consensus estimates call for Entergy to generate $4.40 per share in fiscal 2026, representing 12.5% annual growth, followed by another 14.6% increase to $5.04 per share in fiscal 2027, reflecting expectations for continued earnings momentum.

Entergy has rewarded shareholders with a strong run over the past year. The stock has rallied 42.3% over the last 12 months, more than doubling the 20% gain delivered by the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) during the same period. It has also significantly outperformed the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU), which returned a more modest 12.5%, underscoring Entergy's strength relative to both the broader market and its utility sector peers.

Looking back at the company’s latest earnings performance, Entergy reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on April 29. The utility giant easily cleared the top-line hurdle, reporting revenue of $3.19 billion, comfortably ahead of Wall Street's $3 billion estimate. However, the bottom line proved less impressive. Adjusted earnings rose to $0.86 per share from $0.82 in the year-ago quarter, reflecting year-over-year growth, but still fell short of analysts' expectations of $0.89 per share.

Nevertheless, Wall Street remains overwhelmingly positive on Entergy's outlook. The stock currently carries a consensus "Strong Buy" rating, reflecting analysts' confidence in the utility's long-term growth prospects. Among the 23 analysts covering ETR, 16 recommend "Strong Buy," one rates it "Moderate Buy," while the remaining six analysts maintain "Hold" ratings. Meanwhile, the consensus price target of $123.50 implies the stock could gain another 7% from current levels.