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Soybeans Extending Rally to Wednesday, Led by the Front Months

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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soybeans in a bowl by PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay
soybeans in a bowl by PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay

Soybeans are trading with 8 to 11 cents higher in the nearbys early on Wednesday, with November up 3 cents. Futures found late session strength to post 2 to 9 ¾ cent gains, as nearby July was up 14 ½ cents. Open interest was up 19,506 contracts on Tuesday, implying new buying interest. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 10 1/4 cents at $11.46. Soymeal futures were $2.30 to $3.40 higher across most contracts, with Soy Oil futures 32 to 83 points higher. 

USDA reported a private export sale of 105,000 MT of soybean meal to Colombia for the current marketing year this morning.

Crop Progress data from NASS showed 34% of the US soybean crop blooming by 7/5, up 6% from normal, with 9% setting pods and 3 percentage points faster than normal. Condition ratings were down 1% at 64% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index steady at 365. Deterioration was seen in ND (-9), OH (-8), IN (-1) and other fringe states, with improvement in MO (+7), SD (+6), MN (+4), IL (+3), and NE/MI (+1).

Monthly export data from Census showed 2.57 MMT (94.42 mbu) of soybeans shipped in May, which was 72.46% above last year but down 14.35% from last year. That was the second largest May on record. Soybean meal exports were a record at 1.572 MMT in May, slightly below April but 19.47% above 2025.

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.96 3/4, up 14 1/2 cents, currently up 11 cents

Nearby Cash  was $11.46 1/1, up 10 1/4 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.93 3/4, up 9 3/4 cents, currently up 8 1/2 cents

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.97 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents, currently up 2 1/2 cents

New Crop Cash  was $11.32 1/4, up 6 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.5294 +0.0702 +0.61%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ26 68.63 +1.36 +2.02%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ26 313.0 -3.5 -1.11%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 11.3536 +0.0258 +0.23%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1200-2 +2-4 +0.21%
Soybean
ZSN26 1207-6 +11-0 +0.92%
Soybean
ZSQ26 1200-6 +7-0 +0.59%
Soybean

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