Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Prudential Financial's Report

Valued at a market cap of $39.7 billion , Prudential Financial, Inc. ( PRU ) is a global leader offering life insurance, annuities, retirement services, mutual funds, investment management, and real estate services. It serves customers in the United States and internationally, with a presence in Asia, Europe, and Latin America, leveraging proprietary and third-party distribution networks. The Newark, New Jersey-based is set to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results soon.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect the financial services company to report an adjusted EPS of $3.38 , down 5.6% from $3.58 in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project PRU to post an adjusted EPS of $13.81, a decline of 4.3% from $14.43 in fiscal 2025 . However, adjusted EPS is expected to rise 6.2% year-over-year to $14.67 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Prudential Financial have risen 9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 20.3% increase . Nevertheless, the stock has slightly outpaced the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 6.9% return over the same period.

Prudential Financial shares fell marginally following its Q1 2026 results on May 5 as net income declined to $597 million ($1.68 per share), while the quarter included $621 million of pre-tax net realized investment losses and related charges, including $295 million of market risk benefit valuation losses and $101 million of credit-related losses.

Investors were also concerned that International Businesses' adjusted operating income fell 4% to $810 million, with constant-dollar sales down 27% to $424 million due to the Prudential of Japan voluntary sales suspension, which management acknowledged continued to pressure results.