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What to Expect From Fair Isaac’s Q3 2026 Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Down day candlestick chart by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock
Down day candlestick chart by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock

With a market cap. of $29.8 billion, Bozeman, Montana-based Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) is a global analytics software company, recognized for pioneering predictive analytics and data science to help businesses make smarter decisions. Its industry-leading solutions, including the widely used FICO® Score, support organizations in over 80 countries by improving risk management, fraud prevention, customer satisfaction, and operational efficiency across multiple industries.

FICO is set to report its Q3 2026 results soon. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to post an EPS of $10.41, a surge of 51.8% from $6.86 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street's EPS estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict Fair Isaac to post EPS of $38.06, reflecting 51.8% growth from $25.07 in fiscal 2025.

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FICO stock has declined 30.7% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 20% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLK) 42.9% gain over the same period.

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Shares of Fair Isaac rose 3.3% following its Q2 2026 results on Apr. 28 after the company reported 39% year-over-year revenue growth to $691.7 million and adjusted EPS rising to $12.50. Investor sentiment was further supported by exceptional performance in the high-margin Scores segment, where revenue surged 60% to $475 million, driven by a 72% increase in B2B revenue, due to higher mortgage origination score pricing and stronger mortgage origination volume. Also, Software revenue grew 7% to $216.7 million and Software ARR increased 10%. 

The stock also benefited from FICO raising its full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, increasing expected revenue to $2.45 billion and adjusted EPS to $40.45.

Analysts' consensus view on FICO stock remains cautiously optimistic, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 11 recommend a "Strong Buy," three "Moderate Buys," five "Holds," and one "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target for Fair Isaac is $1,524.63, indicating a potential upside of 18.5% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,537.43 +54.19 +0.72%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 183.57 +2.98 +1.65%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
FICO 1,286.51 +15.68 +1.23%
Fair Isaac and Company

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