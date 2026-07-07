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Here's What to Expect From Carvana's Next Earnings Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Car dealership parking lot vehicles for sale by tong2530 via Adobe Stock
Car dealership parking lot vehicles for sale by tong2530 via Adobe Stock

Tempe, Arizona-based Carvana Co. (CVNA) operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. Valued at a market cap of $77.2 billion, the company provides vehicle acquisition, inspection and reconditioning; an online search and shopping experience; financing; complementary products; and a logistics network, among other services.

CVNA is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Wednesday, July 29, after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.42 on a diluted basis, up 61.5% from $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $1.58, down 6.5% from $1.69 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 34.2% year over year (YoY) to $2.12 in fiscal 2027.       

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CVNA’s stock has grown 1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20% rise and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY6.7% return during the same time frame.    

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On Apr. 29, CVNA stock declined 2.4% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $6.4 billion, beating the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.69, also surpassing Wall Street’s forecasts. 

Analysts are highly optimistic about CVNA, with the stock having a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, 14 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and five suggest a “Hold.” CVNA’s average analyst price target is $93.71, indicating an upside of 33.1% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 118.01 +0.89 +0.76%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,537.43 +54.19 +0.72%
S&P 500 Index
CVNA 70.38 +1.78 +2.59%
Carvana Company Cl A

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