Here's What to Expect From Carvana's Next Earnings Report

Tempe, Arizona-based Carvana Co. ( CVNA ) operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. Valued at a market cap of $77.2 billion , the company provides vehicle acquisition, inspection and reconditioning; an online search and shopping experience; financing; complementary products; and a logistics network, among other services.

CVNA is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Wednesday, July 29, after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.42 on a diluted basis, up 61.5% from $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $1.58, down 6.5% from $1.69 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 34.2% year over year (YoY) to $2.12 in fiscal 2027.

CVNA’s stock has grown 1% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20% rise and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) 6.7% return during the same time frame.

On Apr. 29, CVNA stock declined 2.4% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $6.4 billion, beating the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.69, also surpassing Wall Street’s forecasts.