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Here's What to Expect From UDR's Next Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Growth & Income by Koto Amatsukami via Shutterstock
Growth & Income by Koto Amatsukami via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $13.4 billion, UDR, Inc. (UDR) is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with more than 53 years of experience delivering long-term value through the management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of apartment communities across targeted U.S. markets. As of March 31, 2026, the company owned or held ownership positions in 59,782 apartment homes, including 300 homes under development, while maintaining a strong commitment to shareholders, residents, and associates.

The Highlands Ranch, Colorado-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q2 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts project UDR to report FFOA per share of $0.63, a 1.6% decline from $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. However, it has exceeded or met Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts orecast the REIT to report FFOA per share of $2.53, down marginally from $2.54 in fiscal 2025. Nevertheless, FFOA per share is anticipated to grow 2.8% year-over-year to $2.60 in fiscal 2027. 

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UDR stock has risen marginally over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX19.9% gain and the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLRE5.9% return over the same time frame. 

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Shares of UDR recovered marginally following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 29 as the company reported FFO as adjusted of $0.62 per share, in line with guidance. Investor sentiment was further supported by solid operating metrics, including blended lease rate growth of 1.6%, occupancy in the mid-96% range, renewal rent growth of 5.2%, and a 300-basis-point improvement in resident retention year over year. 

Sentiment also improved after UDR announced a monthly dividend, sold four apartment communities for $362 million, repurchased $150 million of shares, and guided Q2 FFOA to $0.62 per share - $0.64 per share.

Analysts' consensus view on UDR stock is cautiously optimistic, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 23 analysts covering the stock, eight suggest a "Strong Buy," 13 give a "Hold," and two recommend a "Strong Sell." As of writing, it is trading above the average analyst price target of $40.50.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
UDR 40.89 -0.20 -0.49%
United Dominion Realty Trust
$SPX 7,535.37 +52.13 +0.70%
S&P 500 Index
XLRE 44.35 -0.33 -0.74%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

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